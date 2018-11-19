$346.27 Million in Sales Expected for Forward Air Co. (FWRD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) will announce sales of $346.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Forward Air’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $352.72 million and the lowest is $339.60 million. Forward Air reported sales of $306.12 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Forward Air will report full year sales of $1.31 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.32 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.45 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Forward Air.

Get Forward Air alerts:

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.80. Forward Air had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The company had revenue of $331.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.81 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Forward Air and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Forward Air and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Stephens set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Forward Air and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Forward Air currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.75.

FWRD traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.77. 107,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,608. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Forward Air has a 1 year low of $51.00 and a 1 year high of $72.81. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60 and a beta of 1.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from Forward Air’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 21st. Forward Air’s payout ratio is currently 25.42%.

In other news, Director George M. Lynch sold 1,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total transaction of $118,921.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,505.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Bruce A. Campbell sold 8,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total transaction of $565,672.39. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 137,866 shares in the company, valued at $9,039,873.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,905 shares of company stock worth $1,801,632. Corporate insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FWRD. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Forward Air by 4.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,874 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Forward Air by 281.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,995 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Forward Air by 2.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 247,272 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,070,000 after acquiring an additional 4,751 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its holdings in Forward Air by 29.9% in the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 434,525 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,672,000 after acquiring an additional 100,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Forward Air by 16.7% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Expedited Less-than-truckload (LTL), Truckload Premium Services (TLS), Intermodal, and Pool Distribution (Pool).

Read More: Bear Market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Forward Air (FWRD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.