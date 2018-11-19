383,547 Shares in Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) Acquired by Tibra Equities Europe Ltd

Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 383,547 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $16,504,000. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 2.5% of Tibra Equities Europe Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 339,004,547 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $14,539,904,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630,488 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 34,447,604 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,482,280,000 after purchasing an additional 499,099 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,969,867 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $773,243,000 after purchasing an additional 662,706 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,274,993 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $700,313,000 after purchasing an additional 69,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 15,279,774 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $657,489,000 after purchasing an additional 683,733 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. UBS Group set a $56.00 price target on Cisco Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. BidaskClub raised Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 25th. Cowen increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 target price on Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.49.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $46.35 on Monday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.81 and a twelve month high of $49.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $223.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.11.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 2.52%. The firm had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.41%.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP David Goeckeler sold 63,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.57, for a total transaction of $2,999,288.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 547,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,021,693.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Irving Tan sold 68,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.38, for a total value of $3,236,433.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 150,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,143,150.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 450,620 shares of company stock valued at $21,322,282. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

