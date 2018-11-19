3M Co Forecasted to Post Q1 2019 Earnings of $2.69 Per Share (MMM)

3M Co (NYSE:MMM) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of 3M in a report issued on Thursday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the conglomerate will post earnings of $2.69 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.67. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for 3M’s Q2 2019 earnings at $2.82 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $2.94 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.12). 3M had a return on equity of 54.60% and a net margin of 13.79%. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on MMM. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Friday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $228.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of 3M from $201.00 to $195.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of 3M from $251.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Monday, August 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $212.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.50.

Shares of MMM stock opened at $209.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. 3M has a one year low of $181.98 and a one year high of $259.77. The stock has a market cap of $121.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.18.

3M declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the conglomerate to buy up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 23rd will be issued a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 21st. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.32%.

In other news, insider Eric D. Hammes sold 1,272 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $274,752.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,216,944. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gregory R. Page purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $184.50 per share, for a total transaction of $184,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of 3M by 2.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,377,995 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,238,278,000 after acquiring an additional 257,182 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of 3M by 8.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,727,135 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,323,362,000 after acquiring an additional 537,325 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of 3M by 5.3% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,839,336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $755,275,000 after acquiring an additional 194,950 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of 3M by 17.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,612,642 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $710,678,000 after acquiring an additional 534,001 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the second quarter valued at approximately $706,178,000. 67.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes; coated, non-woven, and bonded abrasives; adhesives; ceramics; sealants; specialty materials; purification products; closure systems for personal hygiene products; acoustic systems products; automotive components; and abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

