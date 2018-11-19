3M Co (MMM) Shares Sold by Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,202 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 761 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $5,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of 3M by 1,652.8% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 631 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Price Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Avestar Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 161.2% in the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of 3M by 221.7% in the 2nd quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 698 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. 67.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 3M alerts:

In other 3M news, insider Eric D. Hammes sold 1,272 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $274,752.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,216,944. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory R. Page acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $184.50 per share, for a total transaction of $184,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMM opened at $209.00 on Monday. 3M Co has a fifty-two week low of $181.98 and a fifty-two week high of $259.77. The company has a market cap of $121.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.12). 3M had a return on equity of 54.60% and a net margin of 13.79%. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that 3M Co will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 13th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the conglomerate to repurchase up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 23rd will be given a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 21st. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.32%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MMM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Monday, August 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $212.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of 3M from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Friday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of 3M from $201.00 to $195.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.50.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/19/3m-co-mmm-shares-sold-by-cliftonlarsonallen-wealth-advisors-llc.html.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes; coated, non-woven, and bonded abrasives; adhesives; ceramics; sealants; specialty materials; purification products; closure systems for personal hygiene products; acoustic systems products; automotive components; and abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.