49,200 Shares in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (OHI) Acquired by Global Endowment Management LP

Global Endowment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 49,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.5% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 67,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,219,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 69.3% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.3% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 525,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,206,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 14.8% in the second quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.4% in the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 62,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,945,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares during the period. 73.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:OHI opened at $35.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc has a 1 year low of $24.90 and a 1 year high of $35.61. The firm has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69, a PEG ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.13.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.46). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 31.91%. The firm had revenue of $192.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Omega Healthcare Investors’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 30th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.48%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 80.00%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, August 6th. TheStreet raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Omega Healthcare Investors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.50.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

