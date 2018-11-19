50,296 Shares in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) Purchased by Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc.

Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 50,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,000. Invesco Senior Loan ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 33.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 14,392,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $329,591,000 after acquiring an additional 3,588,875 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,534,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $80,930,000 after buying an additional 1,227,735 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,239,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,175,000 after buying an additional 98,833 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,622,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,050,000 after buying an additional 469,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,537,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,785,000 after buying an additional 45,583 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BKLN opened at $22.80 on Monday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $22.86 and a 52-week high of $23.27.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.0803 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 22nd. This is an increase from Invesco Senior Loan ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

