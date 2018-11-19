5,064 Shares in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapETF (SLY) Purchased by LexAurum Advisors LLC

LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 37,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapETF by 12.6% during the second quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 8,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 16,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapETF by 26.5% during the third quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLY opened at $68.36 on Monday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapETF has a 1 year low of $62.49 and a 1 year high of $78.25.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

