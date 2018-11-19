65,090 Shares in Shenandoah Telecommunications (SHEN) Acquired by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 65,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,522,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 4,932 shares during the period. 47.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shenandoah Telecommunications alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SHEN. BidaskClub upgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. TheStreet upgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. B. Riley set a $50.00 price objective on Shenandoah Telecommunications and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.33.

In related news, SVP Edward H. Mckay sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total transaction of $73,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $659,993.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William L. Pirtle sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total value of $928,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,416 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,214.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,215 shares of company stock worth $1,741,637. Corporate insiders own 6.84% of the company’s stock.

SHEN stock opened at $47.87 on Monday. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 1-year low of $29.92 and a 1-year high of $47.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 184.12 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.16. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 14.41%. The company had revenue of $158.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.14 million. Analysts forecast that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 12th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Shenandoah Telecommunications’s previous annual dividend of $0.26. This represents a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. Shenandoah Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.85%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/19/65090-shares-in-shenandoah-telecommunications-shen-acquired-by-los-angeles-capital-management-equity-research-inc.html.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated and unregulated telecommunications services to customers and other telecommunications providers in central and western Virginia, south-central Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Maryland, North Carolina, Kentucky, Tennessee, and Ohio.

See Also: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.