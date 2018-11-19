$69.76 Million in Sales Expected for Healthequity Inc (HQY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) to post sales of $69.76 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Healthequity’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $71.08 million and the lowest is $68.60 million. Healthequity reported sales of $56.79 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, December 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Healthequity will report full-year sales of $284.11 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $282.80 million to $286.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $347.53 million, with estimates ranging from $340.80 million to $358.59 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Healthequity.

Get Healthequity alerts:

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $71.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.84 million. Healthequity had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 12.58%. Healthequity’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS.

HQY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Healthequity from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of Healthequity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Healthequity to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Healthequity from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Healthequity in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.08.

Shares of NASDAQ HQY traded down $8.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.00. The company had a trading volume of 53,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 776,787. Healthequity has a twelve month low of $42.92 and a twelve month high of $101.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.39.

In other news, VP Darcy G. Mott sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.01, for a total transaction of $348,040.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 92,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,048,425. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Healthequity in the third quarter valued at $172,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Healthequity in the third quarter valued at $185,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Healthequity by 57.4% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Healthequity in the third quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Healthequity in the third quarter valued at $214,000. 96.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Healthequity

HealthEquity, Inc provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Read More: Bear Market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Healthequity (HQY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Healthequity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthequity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.