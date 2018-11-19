71,053 Shares in News Corp (NWSA) Acquired by Opera Trading Capital

Opera Trading Capital acquired a new stake in shares of News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 71,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in News by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 7,477,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,633,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122,062 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in News by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,071,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,317,000 after acquiring an additional 877,204 shares during the last quarter. AXA bought a new stake in News in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,068,000. CQS Cayman LP increased its holdings in News by 140.5% in the 3rd quarter. CQS Cayman LP now owns 602,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,951,000 after acquiring an additional 352,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in News by 185.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 488,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,446,000 after acquiring an additional 317,311 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

NWSA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of News from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of News from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Monday, August 20th. UBS Group raised shares of News from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWSA traded down $0.14 on Monday, reaching $13.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,596,853. News Corp has a 52-week low of $12.23 and a 52-week high of $17.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.52, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.12. News had a negative net margin of 15.61% and a positive return on equity of 2.99%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that News Corp will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

