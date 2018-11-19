75,000 Shares in HP Inc. (HPQ) Purchased by Napier Park Global Capital US LP

Napier Park Global Capital US LP bought a new position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 75,000 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,933,000. HP accounts for approximately 1.3% of Napier Park Global Capital US LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in HP by 148.4% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 84,522 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after buying an additional 50,500 shares during the period. First American Bank purchased a new position in HP during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,044,000. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in HP by 1.2% during the second quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 3,177,800 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $72,104,000 after buying an additional 37,300 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in HP by 15.8% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,442 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 6,208 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in HP by 7.0% during the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 59,078 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after buying an additional 3,844 shares during the period. 79.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on HPQ. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of HP in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of HP to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $24.00 price target on shares of HP and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. HP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.44.

In other news, COO Catherine A. Lesjak sold 693,594 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.78, for a total transaction of $17,880,853.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dion J. Weisler sold 86,389 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total transaction of $2,142,447.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 815,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,235,436. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 826,055 shares of company stock valued at $21,135,479 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HPQ opened at $24.01 on Monday. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.31 and a 12 month high of $27.08. The firm has a market cap of $38.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.50.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. HP had a net margin of 7.95% and a negative return on equity of 130.47%. The business had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.1602 per share. This is an increase from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 12th. HP’s payout ratio is presently 33.94%.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

