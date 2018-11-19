$82.44 Million in Sales Expected for Regional Management Corp (RM) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Regional Management Corp (NYSE:RM) will report $82.44 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Regional Management’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $80.84 million and the highest estimate coming in at $84.03 million. Regional Management posted sales of $72.11 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Regional Management will report full-year sales of $305.39 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $303.79 million to $306.99 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $350.70 million, with estimates ranging from $339.72 million to $361.67 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Regional Management.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $77.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.72 million. Regional Management had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 13.74%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Regional Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 8th. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Regional Management in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Regional Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Regional Management from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Regional Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.20.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 991,450 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,583,000 after purchasing an additional 8,829 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 629,212 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $18,142,000 after purchasing an additional 20,005 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 496,291 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,308,000 after purchasing an additional 76,755 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regional Management in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,081,000. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Regional Management by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 82,250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after acquiring an additional 27,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Regional Management stock traded down $0.41 on Friday, reaching $27.67. The company had a trading volume of 2,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,243. The company has a market capitalization of $331.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.81. Regional Management has a 52-week low of $22.36 and a 52-week high of $37.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 44.21 and a current ratio of 44.21.

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other traditional lenders. The company offers small and large installment loans; automobile purchase loans; loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; insurance products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, vehicle single interest, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

