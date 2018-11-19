8,826 Shares in Golden Entertainment Inc (GDEN) Purchased by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Golden Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:GDEN) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 8,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 3,587 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 509,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,746,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Stephen A. Arcana sold 11,350 shares of Golden Entertainment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.03, for a total transaction of $329,490.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 68,434 shares in the company, valued at $1,986,639.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lyle Berman sold 141,685 shares of Golden Entertainment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $3,471,282.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 898,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,008,178.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 19,040 shares of company stock worth $268,367 and have sold 210,024 shares worth $5,390,719. Insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GDEN opened at $16.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $448.70 million, a P/E ratio of 47.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.92. Golden Entertainment Inc has a 52-week low of $13.25 and a 52-week high of $34.75.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $210.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.70 million. Golden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 1.65% and a negative net margin of 1.09%. As a group, research analysts expect that Golden Entertainment Inc will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GDEN shares. BidaskClub cut Golden Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $39.00 target price on Golden Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Golden Entertainment in a report on Thursday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut Golden Entertainment from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

About Golden Entertainment

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on distributed gaming, and resort casino operations in the United States. The Distributed Gaming segment is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations, such as grocery stores, convenience stores, restaurants, bars, taverns, and liquor stores; and operation of branded taverns targeting local patrons primarily in the greater Las Vegas, Nevada metropolitan area.

