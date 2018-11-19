AAC (AAC) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Strong Sell”

AAC (NYSE:AAC) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

AAC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded AAC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AAC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on AAC from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.92.

Shares of AAC stock opened at $1.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. AAC has a twelve month low of $1.89 and a twelve month high of $12.96. The company has a market capitalization of $48.96 million, a P/E ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.60.

AAC (NYSE:AAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.32). AAC had a negative net margin of 10.20% and a positive return on equity of 4.21%. The company had revenue of $77.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that AAC will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in AAC in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in AAC by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 51,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 19,359 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in AAC by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 78,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 8,920 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in AAC by 128.1% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 64,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 36,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in AAC by 124.8% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 80,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 44,850 shares during the last quarter. 56.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAC Company Profile

AAC Holdings, Inc provides inpatient and outpatient substance use treatment services for individuals with drug addiction, alcohol addiction, and co-occurring mental/behavioral health issues in the United States. Its therapy services include motivational interviewing, cognitive behavioral therapy, rational emotive behavior therapy, dialectical behavioral therapy, solution-focused therapy, eye movement desensitization and reprocessing, and systematic family intervention.

