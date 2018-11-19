Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $465,000 Stake in Progressive Corp (PGR)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 36,244.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,542 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,524 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its position in shares of Progressive by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 107,894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,382,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Progressive by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 12,166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 3,860 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Progressive by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 210,966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,479,000 after acquiring an additional 11,992 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 2nd quarter worth about $827,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Progressive by 114.8% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. 80.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Progressive news, insider John A. Barbagallo sold 50,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.02, for a total value of $3,401,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 177,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,064,571.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Patricia Griffith sold 12,600 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.87, for a total value of $817,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 253,256 shares in the company, valued at $16,428,716.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Progressive from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $79.00 target price on Progressive and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Progressive to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Progressive from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.60.

PGR opened at $66.34 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $38.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.71. Progressive Corp has a 52 week low of $50.79 and a 52 week high of $73.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 27.45% and a net margin of 9.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Progressive Corp will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

