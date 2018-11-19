Acadian Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Op Bancorp (OPBK)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Op Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) by 55.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,578 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,562 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Op Bancorp were worth $541,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OPBK. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Op Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in shares of Op Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Op Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $291,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Op Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $390,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Op Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,339,000.

Shares of Op Bancorp stock opened at $10.09 on Monday. Op Bancorp has a 1-year low of $8.89 and a 1-year high of $14.10.

Op Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.90 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Op Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 3rd.

Op Bancorp Profile

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It generates certificates of deposit, installment accounts, money market accounts, retirement accounts, demand and time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as various personal and business checking accounts.

