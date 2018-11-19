Acadian Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Avalon Holdings Corp (AWX)

Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Avalon Holdings Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 136,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 3.58% of Avalon at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AWX opened at $2.98 on Monday. Avalon Holdings Corp has a 1 year low of $1.93 and a 1 year high of $20.20.

In related news, insider Bryan Saksa sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total transaction of $54,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen L. Gordon sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $67,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $67,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Avalon from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th.

Avalon Company Profile

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; and captive landfill management services, as well as engages in salt water injection well operations.

