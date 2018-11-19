Acadian Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Avanos Medical Inc (AVNS)

Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avanos Medical Inc (NYSE:AVNS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AVNS. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new position in Avanos Medical during the third quarter worth $4,186,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC acquired a new position in Avanos Medical during the third quarter worth $3,716,000. Northpointe Capital LLC acquired a new position in Avanos Medical during the third quarter worth $3,342,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Avanos Medical during the third quarter worth $3,009,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Avanos Medical during the third quarter worth $2,664,000. 86.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AVNS. TheStreet cut Avanos Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Avanos Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Barclays initiated coverage on Avanos Medical in a report on Monday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Avanos Medical from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Avanos Medical from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.25.

NYSE AVNS opened at $48.58 on Monday. Avanos Medical Inc has a fifty-two week low of $43.78 and a fifty-two week high of $72.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. Avanos Medical had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $165.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.57 million. Avanos Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Avanos Medical Inc will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avanos Medical Company Profile

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on eliminating pain, speeding recovery, and preventing infection for healthcare providers and patients worldwide. Its Medical Devices segment provides a portfolio of products that focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management.

