Accelerate Diagnostics (AXDX) Sets New 12-Month Low at $13.22

Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:AXDX) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.22 and last traded at $13.26, with a volume of 451229 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.43.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AXDX. BidaskClub raised shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.25.

The stock has a market cap of $782.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.43 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 33.54 and a current ratio of 35.26.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41). Accelerate Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 1,365.75% and a negative return on equity of 81.76%. The business had revenue of $1.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Accelerate Diagnostics Inc will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Accelerate Diagnostics news, Director John Patience bought 10,000 shares of Accelerate Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.96 per share, with a total value of $149,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 44,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $668,263.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 49.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics during the second quarter worth about $210,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics during the third quarter worth about $115,000. HAP Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics during the third quarter worth about $270,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics during the third quarter worth about $313,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 59.1% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,052 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 6,704 shares during the period. 47.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX)

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States. It offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms, as well as yeast.

