Accenture Plc (ACN) Stake Increased by Hartline Investment Corp

Hartline Investment Corp grew its holdings in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 3.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,368 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oakbrook Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 41.7% during the second quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 4,251 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the second quarter valued at about $211,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the second quarter valued at about $557,000. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. increased its position in shares of Accenture by 1.6% during the second quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. now owns 167,155 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 39.2% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,429 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 3,217 shares during the last quarter. 71.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

ACN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Accenture from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Accenture and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $174.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.02.

NYSE ACN opened at $165.00 on Monday. Accenture Plc has a 52 week low of $144.75 and a 52 week high of $175.64. The company has a market cap of $109.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.01.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Accenture had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 41.92%. The company had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Accenture Plc will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 18th were issued a dividend of $1.46 per share. This represents a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 17th. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous semiannual dividend of $1.21. Accenture’s payout ratio is 43.32%.

In other news, General Counsel Chad T. Jerdee sold 2,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.59, for a total transaction of $382,236.19. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 14,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,237,357.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Richard Lumb sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.51, for a total transaction of $327,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 126,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,619,265.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,717 shares of company stock valued at $13,041,890 in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WARNING: “Accenture Plc (ACN) Stake Increased by Hartline Investment Corp” was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/19/accenture-plc-acn-stake-increased-by-hartline-investment-corp.html.

About Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, and enhance business results through industry-specific solutions for communications, media, and high tech industries, as well as for software platforms.

Featured Story: What is Compound Interest?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.