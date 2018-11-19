Access National Co. (ANCX) Position Raised by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Access National Co. (NASDAQ:ANCX) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 201,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,585 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Access National were worth $5,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Access National by 35.9% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,043,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,841,000 after purchasing an additional 275,482 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Access National by 5.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 828,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,690,000 after purchasing an additional 44,676 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Access National by 21.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 537,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,378,000 after purchasing an additional 96,179 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Access National by 0.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 404,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Access National by 0.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 348,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Access National from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Maxim Group cut Access National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Access National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Access National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 8th. Finally, Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Access National in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Access National presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.80.

ANCX opened at $26.27 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $549.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.66. Access National Co. has a 52 week low of $23.95 and a 52 week high of $30.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Access National (NASDAQ:ANCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $31.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.23 million. Access National had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 20.79%. Equities analysts predict that Access National Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from Access National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Access National’s payout ratio is 42.24%.

Access National Profile

Access National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Access National Bank that provides credit, deposit, mortgage, and wealth management services to small and medium sized businesses, professionals, and associated individuals primarily in the greater Washington, DC Metropolitan Area. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Wealth Management.

