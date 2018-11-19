Achieve Life Sciences (ACHV) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning. They currently have $2.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Achieve Life Sciences Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. It develops and commercializes cytisine treatment to help people battling nicotine addiction. The Company’s product candidates include Custirsen, Apatorsen and OGX-225. Achieve Life Sciences Inc., formerly known as OncoGenex Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in Bothell, United States. “

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Achieve Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, August 20th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of ACHV opened at $1.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.28. Achieve Life Sciences has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $32.00.

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.57. On average, equities analysts forecast that Achieve Life Sciences will post -3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACHV. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Achieve Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Achieve Life Sciences by 206.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 167,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 112,525 shares during the period. Sio Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Achieve Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $523,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in Achieve Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 7.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Achieve Life Sciences

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes smoking cessation aids in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cytisine, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain to help reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms.

