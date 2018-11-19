ACI Worldwide Inc (ACIW) Holdings Lifted by Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc.

Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 402,352 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,584 shares during the quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $11,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 92.1% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 162,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,577,000 after purchasing an additional 78,000 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ACI Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth about $598,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ACI Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth about $440,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 166.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 71,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 44,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 44,748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 15,848 shares in the last quarter.

ACIW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut ACI Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on ACI Worldwide from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, BidaskClub cut ACI Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

Shares of ACIW stock opened at $29.52 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. ACI Worldwide Inc has a 1-year low of $20.23 and a 1-year high of $30.25.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $245.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.31 million. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 1.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that ACI Worldwide Inc will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Philip G. Heasley sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.79, for a total value of $2,979,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,302,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,793,372.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.42% of the company’s stock.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc provides software products and services for facilitating electronic payments to banks, intermediaries, merchants, and corporates worldwide. It offers UP Retail Payments solution that enables banks to accept, authorize, route, and secure payment transactions; and ACI Card and Merchant Management solutions, including credit, debit, smart card, and prepaid card issuance and management, as well as merchant account management and settlement.

