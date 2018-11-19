Acorda Therapeutics (ACOR) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ACOR. BidaskClub lowered shares of Acorda Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Oppenheimer set a $21.00 target price on shares of Acorda Therapeutics and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. HC Wainwright set a $31.00 target price on shares of Acorda Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Acorda Therapeutics and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Acorda Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.56.

Shares of NASDAQ ACOR opened at $19.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $940.70 million, a PE ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 4.03. Acorda Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $15.60 and a 1 year high of $36.35.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $142.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.74 million. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 24.88% and a positive return on equity of 13.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Analysts expect that Acorda Therapeutics will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Scopia Capital Management Lp sold 13,829 shares of Acorda Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.82, for a total transaction of $384,722.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 490,832 shares of company stock worth $9,121,364 in the last three months. 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Acorda Therapeutics by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,275,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,062,000 after buying an additional 594,500 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Acorda Therapeutics by 500.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 455,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,961,000 after buying an additional 380,072 shares during the period. Baker BROS. Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Acorda Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,968,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Acorda Therapeutics by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 443,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,707,000 after buying an additional 161,853 shares during the period. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Acorda Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,082,000.

Acorda Therapeutics Company Profile

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Qutenza, a dermal patch for the management of neuropathic pain associated with post-herpetic neuralgia.

