Acxiom Co. (ACXM) Stake Decreased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in Acxiom Co. (NASDAQ:ACXM) by 23.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 48,266 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 15,030 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Acxiom were worth $2,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its stake in Acxiom by 385.7% in the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC purchased a new position in Acxiom in the 3rd quarter worth $292,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Acxiom in the 2nd quarter worth $179,000. Lathrop Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Acxiom in the 2nd quarter worth $233,000. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. purchased a new position in Acxiom in the 2nd quarter worth $264,000. 94.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Acxiom from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Acxiom in a research note on Sunday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Acxiom from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

NASDAQ ACXM opened at $48.48 on Monday. Acxiom Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.60 and a fifty-two week high of $51.51.

Acxiom Profile

Acxiom Corporation operates a technology and enablement services company in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Connectivity, Audience Solutions, and Marketing Services. The Connectivity segment provides a foundational identity resolution layer, which enables its clients to identify and reach consumers across channels and measure the impact of marketing on sales.

