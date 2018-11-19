adidas AG (ADS) Receives €225.17 Average Price Target from Analysts

adidas AG (FRA:ADS) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-four analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €224.73 ($261.31).

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADS. equinet set a €228.00 ($265.12) target price on shares of adidas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank set a €200.00 ($232.56) target price on shares of adidas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Baader Bank set a €220.00 ($255.81) target price on shares of adidas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €207.00 ($240.70) target price on shares of adidas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Thursday, November 8th.

ADS stock traded down €3.40 ($3.95) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €203.20 ($236.28). 279,765 shares of the stock traded hands. adidas has a 52 week low of €163.65 ($190.29) and a 52 week high of €201.01 ($233.73).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and hardware, such as bags and balls under the adidas, Reebok, and adidas Golf brands. The company is also involved in Y-3 label business activities; and the operation of Runtastic, a digital health and fitness space.

