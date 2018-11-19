Adtalem Global Education Inc (ATGE) Position Trimmed by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE) by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 246,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128,631 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Adtalem Global Education were worth $11,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,592,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,090,000 after purchasing an additional 204,684 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,695,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,937,000 after acquiring an additional 932,920 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,484,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,413,000 after acquiring an additional 56,924 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 81.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,281,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,617,000 after acquiring an additional 574,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. now owns 879,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,325,000 after acquiring an additional 21,761 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Adtalem Global Education alerts:

In other news, insider Ronald L. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total value of $2,432,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 450,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,917,913.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Carlos Filgueiras sold 12,426 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.32, for a total value of $600,424.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $796,410.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 95,652 shares of company stock valued at $4,936,212. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adtalem Global Education stock opened at $57.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.71. Adtalem Global Education Inc has a 12 month low of $37.60 and a 12 month high of $58.80.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 0.89%. The business had revenue of $284.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Adtalem Global Education’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education Inc will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on ATGE. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a report on Friday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Adtalem Global Education from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Adtalem Global Education from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Adtalem Global Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on Adtalem Global Education to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Adtalem Global Education presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.20.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Adtalem Global Education Inc (ATGE) Position Trimmed by American Century Companies Inc.” was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/19/adtalem-global-education-inc-atge-position-trimmed-by-american-century-companies-inc.html.

Adtalem Global Education Profile

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Medical and Healthcare, Professional Education, and Technology and Business. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor's degree in nursing at 21 campus locations and post-licensure bachelor's, master's, and doctorate degree programs in nursing through its online platform; and operates medical and veterinary schools, including American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Ross University School of Medicine, and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine.

Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adtalem Global Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adtalem Global Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.