Aduro BioTech (ADRO) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $3.03

Shares of Aduro BioTech Inc (NASDAQ:ADRO) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.03 and last traded at $3.04, with a volume of 16646 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.28.
A number of brokerages have commented on ADRO. BidaskClub cut shares of Aduro BioTech from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Aduro BioTech from $30.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Oppenheimer set a $10.00 price target on shares of Aduro BioTech and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. HC Wainwright set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Aduro BioTech and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aduro BioTech in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aduro BioTech currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.50.
The stock has a market cap of $260.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 2.70.
Aduro BioTech (NASDAQ:ADRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 million. Aduro BioTech had a negative net margin of 591.66% and a negative return on equity of 50.03%. On average, research analysts forecast that Aduro BioTech Inc will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In related news, insider Natalie Sacks sold 4,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total transaction of $32,113.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $638,477.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer Lew sold 5,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $36,549.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 141,813 shares in the company, valued at $921,784.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,160 shares of company stock worth $819,523 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in Aduro BioTech during the second quarter worth about $130,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Aduro BioTech by 105.3% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,233 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 11,405 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Aduro BioTech by 70.6% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 13,156 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Aduro BioTech by 144.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 37,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 21,967 shares during the period. Finally, AXA increased its position in Aduro BioTech by 85.9% during the third quarter. AXA now owns 42,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 19,756 shares during the period. 48.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Aduro BioTech Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADRO)
Aduro BioTech, Inc, an immunotherapy company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies that transform the treatment of challenging diseases. The company is developing ADU-S100, which is in Phase I monotherapy study, as well as in Phase 1b combination study with an anti-PD1 immune checkpoint inhibitor; ADU-214 that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of lung cancer; and ADU-741 for the treatment of prostate cancer.
See Also: How mutual funds make money
Receive News & Ratings for Aduro BioTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aduro BioTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.