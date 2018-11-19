Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (AAP) Director Fiona P. Dias Sells 1,048 Shares

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Director Fiona P. Dias sold 1,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.54, for a total transaction of $186,061.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,075,975.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

AAP stock traded down $1.78 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $177.43. The company had a trading volume of 51,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,404,105. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.24 and a 1 year high of $186.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.11, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.04.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.14. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

Advance Auto Parts announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, August 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 21st will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 20th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 4.47%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 2nd quarter worth $116,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 2nd quarter worth $117,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 2nd quarter worth $124,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 2nd quarter worth $162,000. Finally, NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 3rd quarter worth $164,000. Institutional investors own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $220.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $177.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.65.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, batteries, accessories, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. It offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

