Agilent Technologies (A) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.00-3.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.13-5.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.19 billion.Agilent Technologies also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $3.00-3.05 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Agilent Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Cleveland Research downgraded Agilent Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Agilent Technologies from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agilent Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $77.44.

Shares of A traded down $2.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $62.61. The stock had a trading volume of 3,390,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,569,233. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Agilent Technologies has a 52 week low of $60.42 and a 52 week high of $75.00. The stock has a market cap of $20.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.35.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 19th. The medical research company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a $0.164 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.42%.

In other Agilent Technologies news, Director Paul N. Clark sold 2,876 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.60, for a total transaction of $197,293.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Heidi Fields sold 5,482 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.73, for a total value of $371,295.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; microfluidics based automated electrophoresis products; cell analysis plate based assays; laboratory software and informatics systems; laboratory automation; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

