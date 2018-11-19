Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (AGIO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $21.01 Million

Brokerages expect Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO) to post sales of $21.01 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Agios Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $25.60 million and the lowest is $17.60 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $9.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 114.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $85.39 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $82.00 million to $89.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $106.30 million, with estimates ranging from $77.08 million to $138.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Agios Pharmaceuticals.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.62) by ($0.01). Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 48.51% and a negative net margin of 461.78%. The company had revenue of $15.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.59) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

AGIO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Cann reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Agios Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.27.

In other news, insider Scott Biller sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.69, for a total transaction of $209,070.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,932 shares in the company, valued at $3,758,521.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven L. Hoerter sold 2,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $153,586.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,050 shares in the company, valued at $153,586. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,305 shares of company stock worth $1,943,413. Insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 149,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 343,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,482,000 after acquiring an additional 5,036 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 175,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,550,000 after acquiring an additional 20,500 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 63.4% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 17,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 6,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

AGIO stock traded down $3.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.47. 398,337 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 460,677. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $51.62 and a 1-year high of $99.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.85 and a beta of 2.04.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer and rare genetic metabolic disorders in the United States. It is developing IDHIFA, a potent inhibitor of the mutated isocitrate dehydrogenase (IDH) 2 protein that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for patients with advanced hematologic malignancies with an IDH 2 mutation; Phase III clinical trial for patients with IDH2 mutant-positive acute myeloid leukemia (AML); Phase Ib frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML with an IDH2 or IDH1 mutation; and Phase I/II frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML.

