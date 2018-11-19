AI Doctor (AIDOC) Trading Down 26.3% This Week

AI Doctor (CURRENCY:AIDOC) traded 13.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 19th. AI Doctor has a market capitalization of $2.93 million and approximately $970,825.00 worth of AI Doctor was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, AI Doctor has traded 26.3% lower against the US dollar. One AI Doctor token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000132 BTC on exchanges including Bit-Z, Huobi, OKEx and BCEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00009770 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004501 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00019766 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00135116 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.35 or 0.00207534 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000121 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $455.76 or 0.09138129 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00008658 BTC.

AI Doctor Profile

AI Doctor’s launch date was December 20th, 2017. AI Doctor’s total supply is 777,777,777 tokens and its circulating supply is 443,333,332 tokens. AI Doctor’s official Twitter account is @AIDOCMe. The official website for AI Doctor is www.aidoc.me.

Buying and Selling AI Doctor

AI Doctor can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Bibox, Huobi, Allcoin, OKEx, CoinBene, Bit-Z, BCEX and BtcTrade.im. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AI Doctor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AI Doctor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AI Doctor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

