Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (AIMT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.91 Per Share

Analysts expect Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AIMT) to post earnings per share of ($0.91) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Aimmune Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.73) and the lowest is ($1.07). Aimmune Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.81) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aimmune Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.65) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.14) to ($3.30). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($3.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.30) to ($2.57). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Aimmune Therapeutics.

Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.03.

AIMT has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Aimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. BidaskClub lowered Aimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $40.00 price target on Aimmune Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. ValuEngine lowered Aimmune Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Aimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

Shares of NASDAQ AIMT traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.62. The stock had a trading volume of 500,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,146. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.35 and a beta of -0.10. Aimmune Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $24.56 and a fifty-two week high of $42.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Aimmune Therapeutics by 2.4% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,927 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Aimmune Therapeutics by 10.0% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its holdings in Aimmune Therapeutics by 21.1% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 14,369 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Aimmune Therapeutics by 20.6% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,657 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Aimmune Therapeutics by 27.8% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.18% of the company’s stock.

Aimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy.

