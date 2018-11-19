Air Lease Corp (AL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $458.84 Million

Equities analysts predict that Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) will post sales of $458.84 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Air Lease’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $454.78 million and the highest is $465.00 million. Air Lease reported sales of $398.47 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Air Lease will report full year sales of $1.67 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.69 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.09 billion to $2.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Air Lease.

Get Air Lease alerts:

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $450.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.01 million. Air Lease had a net margin of 51.81% and a return on equity of 11.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently commented on AL. ValuEngine raised shares of Air Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Air Lease from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Compass Point reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Air Lease in a research report on Sunday, August 12th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Air Lease in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Air Lease from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.39.

In other Air Lease news, EVP Grant A. Levy sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total value of $676,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 153,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,922,896.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John D. Poerschke sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.90, for a total transaction of $281,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,415,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,000 shares of company stock worth $1,420,550. Insiders own 9.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Air Lease by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 498,537 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,924,000 after purchasing an additional 46,370 shares in the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Air Lease by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 68,456 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,128,000. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Lease by 3,517,770.0% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 351,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,765,000 after purchasing an additional 351,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Air Lease by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 479,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,120,000 after purchasing an additional 37,347 shares in the last quarter. 87.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AL traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.19. 579,740 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 677,927. Air Lease has a one year low of $36.46 and a one year high of $50.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 13th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Air Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 12th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.96%.

Air Lease Company Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

Featured Story: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Air Lease (AL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.