AirBoss of America (BOS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $8.92

AirBoss of America Corp (TSE:BOS) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$8.92 and last traded at C$9.03, with a volume of 20208 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$9.19.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BOS. CIBC decreased their price target on AirBoss of America from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, September 20th. TD Securities upped their price target on AirBoss of America from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Cormark downgraded AirBoss of America from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$15.50 to C$14.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 15th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.28.

In other AirBoss of America news, insider James Gordon Flatt acquired 148,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$12.25 per share, with a total value of C$1,820,350.00.

About AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS)

AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells rubber-based products to the resource, military, automotive, and industrial markets primarily in Canada and the United States. The company operates through: Rubber Solutions and Engineered Products segments. The Rubber Solutions segment is involved in the custom rubber compounding and supplying mixed rubber for use in mining, transportation, industrial rubber, military, automotive, conveyor belting, and other products; and distributes chemicals.

