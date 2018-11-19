Akanthos Capital Management LLC Sells 1,374,539 Shares of Globalstar, Inc. (GSAT)

Akanthos Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,625,461 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,374,539 shares during the period. Globalstar makes up about 2.3% of Akanthos Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Akanthos Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Globalstar were worth $2,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Globalstar by 199.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 211,032 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 140,596 shares in the last quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Globalstar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globalstar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $264,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globalstar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $369,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Globalstar by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,318,154 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 222,800 shares in the last quarter.

Get Globalstar alerts:

Shares of Globalstar stock opened at $0.39 on Monday. Globalstar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $1.65.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $35.69 million during the quarter.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Chardan Capital lowered shares of Globalstar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Globalstar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/19/akanthos-capital-management-llc-sells-1374539-shares-of-globalstar-inc-gsat.html.

Globalstar Profile

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite voice and data services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational, emergency response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment in rural villages, ships, industrial and commercial sites, and residential sites; and satellite data modem services comprising asynchronous and packet data services.

Recommended Story: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Globalstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globalstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.