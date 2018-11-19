Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALXN) Holdings Trimmed by Granite Investment Partners LLC

Granite Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 44,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,917 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BB&T Corp raised its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% in the third quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 7,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the third quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 14,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 21.7% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 145.3% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ALXN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $156.00 price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. BidaskClub upgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $154.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.50.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $118.62 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.99. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.10 and a 12 month high of $140.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.74.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 3.90%. The business’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), a genetic disease; and generalized myasthenia gravis, a debilitating, complement-mediated neuromuscular disease.

