Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) Shares Bought by Fosun International Ltd

Fosun International Ltd increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 135.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,620 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 9,550 shares during the quarter. Fosun International Ltd’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 195.1% during the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 605 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 468.8% during the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 55.2% during the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 5,724.0% during the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 21,607 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 21,236 shares during the period. 38.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.55.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $154.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $394.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.24, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.35. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $130.06 and a fifty-two week high of $211.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.51 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The company’s revenue was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

