Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 116,031 Shares of Five Below Inc (FIVE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its stake in Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,662,648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 116,031 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Five Below were worth $216,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FIVE. United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in Five Below by 5.2% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 8,834 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Five Below by 20.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,910 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Five Below by 3.2% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,277 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,117,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Five Below by 5.5% during the third quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,973 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,297,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC increased its position in Five Below by 7.1% during the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 8,228 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period.

Several research firms have commented on FIVE. BidaskClub raised Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on Five Below in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Five Below from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a research report on Sunday, September 9th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Five Below from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.44.

NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $119.94 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 67.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.57. Five Below Inc has a 12-month low of $57.72 and a 12-month high of $136.13.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $347.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.82 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 8.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Five Below Inc will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel Kaufman sold 3,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total value of $532,054.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $672,159.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Romanko sold 3,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $416,808.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,279,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,303 shares of company stock worth $2,346,022. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as beauty products comprising nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

