Alliancebernstein L.P. Trims Holdings in Simon Property Group Inc (SPG)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its position in shares of Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,124,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 47,899 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.35% of Simon Property Group worth $198,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kaizen Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 138.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $156,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Murphy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPG opened at $185.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Simon Property Group Inc has a 12 month low of $145.78 and a 12 month high of $191.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.40.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.07. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.83% and a return on equity of 57.87%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Simon Property Group Inc will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th will be given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.36%.

In related news, insider John Rulli sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total value of $1,119,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 8.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SPG has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $175.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 target price on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group to $183.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Simon Property Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.46.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

