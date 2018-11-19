Allstate (ALL) Given a $100.00 Price Target by Wells Fargo & Co Analysts

Wells Fargo & Co set a $100.00 price objective on Allstate (NYSE:ALL) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ALL. Credit Suisse Group set a $112.00 target price on Allstate and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Allstate from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. ValuEngine cut Allstate from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Bank of America reduced their target price on Allstate from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Allstate from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Allstate has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $103.67.

Shares of Allstate stock opened at $89.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. Allstate has a one year low of $87.14 and a one year high of $105.36. The company has a market capitalization of $30.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.87.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.28). Allstate had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Allstate will post 9.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.42%.

In related news, EVP Jesse E. Merten sold 696 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.12, for a total transaction of $64,115.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,102 shares in the company, valued at $193,636.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Harriet K. Harty sold 10,515 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.87, for a total value of $1,039,618.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,444,095.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 10.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,138,023 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,678,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608,827 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 121.3% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,391,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $236,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,781 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 11.2% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,511,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $959,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,730 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 70.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,305,880 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $227,584,000 after purchasing an additional 953,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 394.0% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,106,269 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $109,189,000 after purchasing an additional 882,348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in property and casualty insurance, and life insurance businesses in the United States and Canada. The company's Allstate Protection segment sells private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance policies; other personal lines products, including renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance policies; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

