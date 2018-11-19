Alphabet (GOOG) Earns Buy Rating from JMP Securities

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at JMP Securities in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on GOOG. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday. Atlantic Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,405.00 price objective (up previously from $1,240.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,301.81.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOG stock traded down $12.73 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1,048.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,081,655. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $738.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 1.16. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $980.64 and a 12 month high of $1,273.89.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $13.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.41 by $2.65. The company had revenue of $27.16 billion during the quarter. Alphabet had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 19.40%.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 24 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,206.20, for a total value of $28,948.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,289,367.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP David C. Drummond sold 5,690 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,065.50, for a total transaction of $6,062,695.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,345,549. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,359 shares of company stock worth $76,841,496 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 8.6% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,132 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 349.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 38,146 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,359,000 after buying an additional 53,446 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Trust National Association boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 134.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bremer Trust National Association now owns 4,068 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,539,000 after buying an additional 2,333 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 372,379 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $415,444,000 after buying an additional 5,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 37,615 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,965,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. 33.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Further Reading: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.