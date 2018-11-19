Altria Group Inc (MO) Position Boosted by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,647 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,151 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 165.5% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landaas & Co. WI ADV acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

MO stock opened at $56.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Altria Group Inc has a one year low of $53.91 and a one year high of $74.38. The stock has a market cap of $106.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.40.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 42.13% and a return on equity of 48.31%. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group Inc will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

MO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $75.00 price target on shares of Altria Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 24th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.87.

In other Altria Group news, Director Dinyar S. Devitre sold 3,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.44, for a total transaction of $184,962.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

