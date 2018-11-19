Amber Road Inc (AMBR) CFO Sells $178,600.00 in Stock

Amber Road Inc (NYSE:AMBR) CFO Thomas E. Conway sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.93, for a total value of $178,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,283.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Thomas E. Conway also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 31st, Thomas E. Conway sold 3,186 shares of Amber Road stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total value of $27,750.06.

NYSE:AMBR opened at $8.97 on Monday. Amber Road Inc has a twelve month low of $6.14 and a twelve month high of $10.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $249.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.09 and a beta of 0.35.

Amber Road (NYSE:AMBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. Amber Road had a negative return on equity of 34.61% and a negative net margin of 11.67%. The firm had revenue of $22.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amber Road Inc will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMBR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Amber Road from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 13th. ValuEngine raised Amber Road from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.75.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Amber Road by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,872 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 6,643 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amber Road by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 671,219 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,316,000 after acquiring an additional 8,853 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Amber Road during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amber Road by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 52,889 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 13,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Amber Road by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 164,384 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 13,511 shares during the last quarter. 70.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amber Road

Amber Road, Inc provides cloud-based global trade management (GTM) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's GTM solutions include modules for logistics contract and rate management; supply chain visibility and event management; international trade compliance; and global knowledge trade content database, supply chain collaboration with overseas factories and vendors, and duty management solutions to importers and exporters, nonvessel owning common carriers (resellers), and ocean carriers.

