America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (AMX) Holdings Reduced by Newfoundland Capital Management

Newfoundland Capital Management reduced its stake in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) by 79.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 46,699 shares during the period. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L makes up 0.1% of Newfoundland Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Newfoundland Capital Management’s holdings in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 1,333.7% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,843,758 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $164,391,000 after purchasing an additional 9,157,166 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 505.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,078,471 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $151,248,000 after purchasing an additional 7,577,793 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 5.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,594,342 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $76,549,000 after purchasing an additional 226,445 shares during the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 20.8% in the third quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,063,185 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $65,275,000 after purchasing an additional 700,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northcape Capital Pty Ltd increased its stake in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 16.5% in the third quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 3,217,389 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $51,671,000 after purchasing an additional 456,079 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMX traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.52. 9,647 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,258,509. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.68. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L has a 1-year low of $13.26 and a 1-year high of $19.91. The company has a market cap of $44.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.55.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.161 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 8th. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.59%.

AMX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. UBS Group lowered shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.29.

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L Profile

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America, the United States, the Caribbean, and Europe. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and data center, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients, as well as residential broadband services.

