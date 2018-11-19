Credit Suisse Group Initiates Coverage on American Airlines Group (AAL)

Research analysts at Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price target on the airline’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.45% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Imperial Capital boosted their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $53.00 price target on shares of American Airlines Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAL traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $36.46. 921,459 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,552,109. The company has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.12. American Airlines Group has a one year low of $30.24 and a one year high of $59.08.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The airline reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 568.86%. The company had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Airlines Group will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other American Airlines Group news, Director John T. Cahill acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.47 per share, for a total transaction of $836,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,531 shares in the company, valued at $218,592.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAL. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in American Airlines Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 634,326 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $32,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in American Airlines Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 133,610 shares of the airline’s stock worth $5,072,000 after acquiring an additional 3,715 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in American Airlines Group by 59.8% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 17,900 shares of the airline’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American Airlines Group in the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in American Airlines Group by 58.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 124,498 shares of the airline’s stock worth $4,726,000 after acquiring an additional 46,029 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a mainline fleet of 948 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, and Phoenix, as well as in Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

