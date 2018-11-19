American Airlines Group Inc (AAL) is Hourglass Capital LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Hourglass Capital LLC lifted its stake in American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 19.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 281,916 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 46,400 shares during the quarter. American Airlines Group makes up 3.0% of Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $11,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AAL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 19.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,270,123 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $135,155,000 after acquiring an additional 528,532 shares during the last quarter. Northern Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 16.3% in the third quarter. Northern Capital Management LLC now owns 118,815 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $4,911,000 after purchasing an additional 16,640 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 50.0% in the third quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 11.7% in the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 52,717 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 5,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 102.1% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,872 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John T. Cahill purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.47 per share, for a total transaction of $836,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $218,592.57. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

AAL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank raised American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Macquarie set a $45.00 price target on American Airlines Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Imperial Capital cut their price target on American Airlines Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. BidaskClub raised American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on American Airlines Group from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Airlines Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.47.

AAL stock opened at $36.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.12. American Airlines Group Inc has a 52-week low of $30.24 and a 52-week high of $59.08.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The airline reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. American Airlines Group had a return on equity of 568.86% and a net margin of 3.06%. Equities analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. American Airlines Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.20%.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a mainline fleet of 948 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, and Phoenix, as well as in Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

