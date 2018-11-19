American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 399,720 Shares of Wildhorse Resource Development Corp (WRD)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wildhorse Resource Development Corp (NYSE:WRD) by 333.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 519,592 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 399,720 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.51% of Wildhorse Resource Development worth $12,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRD. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wildhorse Resource Development by 290.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,329,124 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $59,067,000 after buying an additional 1,732,750 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Wildhorse Resource Development by 1,682.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 902,319 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $22,882,000 after buying an additional 851,709 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management bought a new stake in shares of Wildhorse Resource Development in the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,129,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wildhorse Resource Development in the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,405,000. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wildhorse Resource Development in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WRD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wildhorse Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Wildhorse Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $41.00 price target on shares of Wildhorse Resource Development and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 11th. Imperial Capital lowered their price target on shares of Wildhorse Resource Development from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Capital One Financial cut shares of Wildhorse Resource Development from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wildhorse Resource Development has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.10.

WRD stock opened at $21.91 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.95 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Wildhorse Resource Development Corp has a 52 week low of $14.73 and a 52 week high of $29.67.

Wildhorse Resource Development (NYSE:WRD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $259.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.05 million. Wildhorse Resource Development had a positive return on equity of 14.16% and a negative net margin of 11.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 111.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wildhorse Resource Development Corp will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wildhorse Resource Development Profile

WildHorse Resource Development Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid resources. The company primarily holds interests in the Eagle Ford Shale in East Texas and the overpressured Cotton Valley formation in North Louisiana.

