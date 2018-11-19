American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “American Eagle surpassed the industry year to date driven by robust comps trend and surprise history. Notably, comps improved for the 14th straight quarter in second-quarter fiscal 2018 backed by gains from strategic initiatives, and ability to boost market share through strong brands and compelling merchandise. Additionally, both digital and in-store businesses aided results. Further, the company delivered accelerated sales, continued sequential margin improvement and EPS growth in the fiscal second quarter. Both earnings and sales topped estimates, reflecting fifth sales beat in the last six quarters and third positive earnings surprise in last five quarters. Lower rent also aided gross margin growth. Further, the company’s omni-channel efforts along with accelerated Aerie brand growth bode well. However, high dependence on external suppliers and macroeconomic headwinds may dampen results. Stiff competition also poses threats.”

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup upgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 19th. ValuEngine cut American Eagle Outfitters from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $33.00 target price on American Eagle Outfitters and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. UBS Group raised their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, Wedbush cut American Eagle Outfitters from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.67.

Shares of AEO opened at $20.25 on Friday. American Eagle Outfitters has a 1 year low of $14.57 and a 1 year high of $29.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.81.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 29th. The apparel retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 6.49%. The firm had revenue of $964.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $937.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.1375 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 11th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.41%.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 16,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total transaction of $422,615.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AEO. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 452.9% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,562,282 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $187,772,000 after acquiring an additional 6,194,652 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,588,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,201,648 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $492,940,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795,939 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,997,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1,258.8% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 1,805,286 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $27,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672,429 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle Outfitters and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Eagle Outfitters (AEO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.