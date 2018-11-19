American Express (AXP) Position Increased by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,195 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its stake in American Express by 3.2% during the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 147,926 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $14,497,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in American Express by 5,204.8% during the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 29,654 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 29,095 shares during the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Express by 696.8% during the second quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 17,976 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 15,720 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in American Express during the second quarter valued at $1,942,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in American Express by 11,361.3% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 545,560 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,511,000 after purchasing an additional 540,800 shares during the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Stephens upgraded shares of American Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Bank of America set a $125.00 target price on shares of American Express and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.70.

American Express stock opened at $109.78 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $93.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. American Express has a one year low of $87.54 and a one year high of $111.77.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The payment services company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.06 billion. American Express had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 31.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.58%.

In other news, major shareholder Ventures Fund Vii L.P. Vivo purchased 20,142,123 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.17 per share, for a total transaction of $3,424,160.91. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Stephen J. Squeri sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.84, for a total transaction of $1,298,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 209,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,801,934.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, International Consumer and Network Services, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant Services.

